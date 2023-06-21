Clark State dedicates room in honor of fallen Deputy Yates

Clark State College dedicated a room in the Brinkman Education Center in honor of fallen Clark County Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Yates.

Yates, who was killed in the line of duty on July 24, 2022, at Harmony Estates, was a Clark State Peace Officer Academy graduate, along with his wife, Tracy.

The room dedication was held on Tuesday afternoon in the fourth-floor conference room of the Brinkman Education Center.

“The college community stands with the Yates’ family ... We were unbelievably proud of him, as well,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “By naming a room in his memory and establishing a scholarship, we honor his legacy as an outstanding officer of the law.”

The Clark State Foundation also established a scholarship honoring Yates to support cadets pursing a career in local law enforcement.

Tracy Yates, director of workforce and business solutions at the college, said many people reached out to her after Matthew passed wanting to contribute to something to honor and celebrate his life. Therefore, the college created the scholarship.

“The main goal is to support the [police academy] program at Clark State because we need more officers,” Tracy Yates said. “And this lets someone go through the academy who might not otherwise be able to afford it.”

Matthew Yates was remembered earlier this month with a sign in Springfield for a section of East National Road dedicated to him in honor of his service, reminding drivers of his legacy. Sheriff Deb Burchett also presented Tracy Yates with a miniature version of the sign that hangs above a U.S. flag.

On May 5, Matthew Yates was also honored as his name was added to the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial wall in London, which memorializes law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. On May 15, he was recognized at the national memorial in Washington, D.C.

Donations to the Matthew Yates Memorial Scholarship can be made online at slate.clarkstate.edu/register/matthewyatesscholarship.

Those interested in enrolling in the Basic Peace Officer Training Academy can call 937-328-6050 for more information or complete an online inquiry form at www.clarkstate.edu/academics/basic-police-officer-inquiry-form/.