Clark State names its new president

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as president of Clark State College, and I am proud of all we have accomplished together,” Blondin said, explaining she is thrilled to welcome Walters as the next leader.

“His proven vision, deep understanding of higher education and commitment to student success make him exceptionally well-suited to guide Clark State into its next chapter of growth and excellence. I have every confidence that under his leadership, our college will continue to thrive and make a lasting impact on our students and community,” she said.

Walters said it’s a privilege to be selected as the next college president.

“Clark State has a strong legacy of excellence, an unwavering commitment to student success and plays a vital role in preparing students for meaningful careers while supporting economic growth in the region,” he said.

“I am honored to join this community and build on the foundation established under Dr. Blondin’s leadership by working together to advance innovation, expand access and opportunities for all, and ensure every student has the support and resources they need to thrive.”

In his current role as vice president of strategic initiatives and community engagement at the Community College of Allegheny County, Walters oversees community relations and strategic planning across four campuses that serve 30,000 students each year in more than 130 academic and workforce programs.

While there, he’s established one of the nation’s first Digital Inclusion Centers to support underserved communities and launched an Innovative Learning STEM Achievers Program to expand pathways for rural, female and underrepresented middle school students.

Walters began his career at the University of Massachusetts and has since held senior leadership positions—including president, campus CEO, and vice president—at several institutions, such as Montgomery County Community College and Suffolk County Community College. He has also taught and served on numerous boards.

He earned his bachelor’s in health care administration, master’s in higher education staff development and doctoral in higher education administration degrees from the University of Massachusetts.

Walters was chosen after a comprehensive national search by the Board of Trustees and Presidential Search Committee of faculty, staff, students and community members who reviewed applicants, helped identify semifinalist and finalists, and community input after forums.

They narrowed down the search in November to three finalists - Walters, Flavius R.W. Lilly and Rai Kathuria - who visited campus to talk about future opportunities and potential improvements.

“The search process was comprehensive and guided by a wide range of perspectives across the campus and community,” said David Ball, chair of the committee and member of the trustee board. “Throughout the process, Dr. Walters consistently demonstrated the experience, leadership and commitment to student success that align with Clark State’s priorities, values and vision for the future.”

Sharon Evans, chair of the Board of Trustees, said Walters will be a “tremendous addition” to the college and community.

“Thanks to the exceptional leadership of Dr. Blondin and the dedication of our faculty and staff, the college is positioned for continued momentum and success,” she said. “I am confident Dr. Walters will build on that foundation through his visionary approach that is needed as higher education navigates new challenges.”

Evans also thanked the search committee for their hard work, commitment through the process and thoughtful collaboration in the search.