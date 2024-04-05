Clark State ranked No. 1 military friendly, military spouse friendly school

To be ranked number one, an institution must earn the highest assessment and threshold ratings in their category. Clark State earned the top spot of more than 8,800 academic institutions invited to participate in the survey.

“Earning this designation is definitely an honor, but more importantly, it reinforces that Clark State offers programs and services to help our military communities thrive in their post-military educations and careers,” Seaman said.

On April 22, the college will induct four of its students into SALUTE, the national honor society that recognizes and honors the service and scholastic achievements of veteran and military students, who have earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Clark State has received other military awards, including a Collegiate Purple Star designation in 2022, Top School in the 2018 Military Advanced Education & Transition Guide to Colleges & Universities, designation as a Purple Heart Campus in 2015 and approval as the first community college in Ohio by the Community College of the Air Force as a General Education Mobile partner. The college also features a Veterans Lounge to provide student veterans with a place to unwind, study, and hold meetings or network.

The college offers a 50% tuition discount and priority registration to active military, Reserve and Ohio National Guard students and their spouses. In 2024, 339 military affiliated students were enrolled at the college. To be eligible, potential students must present active orders or military ID to the cashier’s office.

To earn a designation, an institution must provide documentation about their military services, programs, successes and opportunities. They must also meet thresholds for academic policy and compliance, student retention, graduation and career outcomes, culture and commitment, financial aid and loan repayment, and admissions and orientation. The ratings are identified by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned business that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational opportunities.