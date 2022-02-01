Clark State to move to virtual operations due to anticipated weather

Clark State College will move to remote and virtual operations for most of the remainder of the week due to forecasted winter weather.
Out of caution due to the anticipated weather, the college will be virtual from 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, the college announced in a release. Students, faculty and staff can return to campus on Monday.
President Jo Alice Blondin said safety is the top priority for the college.
“In anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday night through Friday, I wanted to be proactive and assist faculty, staff, and students with planning regarding these days,” Blondin said. “We will shift to virtual operations on Wednesday after 5 p.m. and will do so through Friday.”
All Clark State building locations, including the Performing Arts Center and Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, will be closed Thursday and Friday, and all events scheduled have been canceled.
About the Author