Clear, sunny morning, showers and storms possible in the afternoon

The week will begin with sunny weather, but there is a chance we will see storms or showers in the afternoon, particularly after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
The day will be breezy and temperatures will be warm, ranging from 84 degrees to around 59 degrees. In the evening, the skies will be cloudy.
As the week continues, we will see more sun. Tomorrow’s skies will be sunny all day, the National Weather Service said, though temperatures are expected to be slightly lower, with highs around 82 degrees and lows around 55 degrees.
Wednesdays is expected to be sunny in the morning and clear through the evening. Temperatures will range from 83 degrees to 58 degrees.