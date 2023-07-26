Cleveland-Cliffs CEO predicts ‘plenty of value to be unlocked in the near future’

The company that owns the Middletown-based steelmill recently reported second-quarter profit of $356 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 69 cents per share, which matched Wall Street expectations.

The company posted revenue of $6 billion in the second quarter, compared to $5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, it announced.

Second-quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA1 was $775 million, compared to $243 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Also, with the substantial free cash flow generated in the second quarter, the company reduced its debt by over $550 million, while still returning nearly $100 million to shareholders via share buybacks, he said.

Cleveland-Cliffs had steel shipments of 4.2 million net tons, it announced.

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, said that was “a direct result of another record in automotive shipments.”

He said the company is on pace for its best shipment year since becoming a steel company. Service center inventories are significantly lower than historical levels, creating support for a healthy second half of the year, he said.

He said since the performance of its automotive clients continues to improve, the sector has not returned to pre-COVID levels yet, indicating the company has “plenty of value to be unlocked in the near future.”

Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.