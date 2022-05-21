Click it or Ticket: Law enforcement to ramp up safety belt checks next week

Just how many young drivers and passengers are buckled up on area roadways on an average day? Butler County Safe Communities is teaming up with local law enforcement to assess safety belt compliance at area high schools, with Monroe High School recently being the most compliant at 93 percent, according to Kristy Duritsch, executive director of the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio.

During the observation period — once in the fall and spring — a person is stationed at entrances to the high school parking lots with a counter to record seat belt compliance vehicles’ occupants, Duritsch said. That includes teens and adults in the vehicles.

“Interestingly enough, often the student in front will be buckled in and the parent is not,” she said.

Last week, the Monroe student body was presented with the winning banner of “Butler County Battle of the Belts.”

“We aren’t handing out tickets for the thrill of it. If enforcement wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” said Lt. Clint Arnold, Ohio State Highway Patrol. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this life saving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction.”

School safety belt compliance:

Lakota East, 89 percent

Ross, 88 percent;

Talawanda, 88 percent

Lakota West, 87 percent

Fairfield, 85 percent

Butler Tech, 82 percent

Badin, 79 percent

Hamilton, 75 percent

Madison, 75 percent

Edgewood, 74 percent

Middletown, 71 percent

New Miami, 65 percent