Closed BMV location failed to meet six requirements, state says

The Ohio BMV found “the site was not properly following requirements outlined in statute related to the questions that must be asked during certain transactions,” Ohio Department of Public Safety Director of Communications Bret Crow said.

The state found the location failed to meet six requirements related to asking proper questions related to different situations. These included questions related to licenses or temporary permits to certain groups of people, including juvenile delinquents, people with suspended licenses, people unable to understand signs or directions in English and nonresidents of Ohio.

The state also found the location failed to meet requirements of asking whether certain people would like to contribute $2 to the Second Chance Trust Fund and asking if customers would like to contribute $1 to the Save Our Sight Fund.

The location also failed to ask required questions related to expiration and renewal of license-limited terms, giving proper applications for identification cards or duplicates and giving approved forms for driver’s licenses, motorcycle licenses or endorsements, according to the state.

The state BMV is working with the North Bechtle Avenue BMV’s deputy registrar to take over operations at the Sunset Avenue location, Crow said.

“We expect that transition to occur in about a week,” Crow said. “We appreciate the patience of Clark County residents as this transfer of ownership occurs.”

Rice was deputy registrar for about two years and previously worked at the location for more than 20 years, he said. He said the office will also undergo some remodeling and he expects it to be closed “probably for a few weeks” for that.

The location is listed as temporarily closed on the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s website.

Other open locations in Clark County are at 1109 N. Bechtle Avenue in Springfield, attached to the title office, and 430 N. Main St. in New Carlisle.

BMV locations are operated by deputy registrars, who are contractors under the state BMV registrar.

Many BMV services can be handled online, Crow said. If needing to go to the BMV in person, residents can find their closet location at https://publicsafety.ohio.gov/local-office .

The Clark County Title Office that was in the Southern Village Shopping Center moved to the corner of South Burnett Road and Lexington Avenue last year. That location, as well as other title offices in the county, remains open, Clark County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle said.