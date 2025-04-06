Community celebrates Haitians at Dave Chappelle, Wyclef Jean show

Chappelle said the negativity has been so loud and the celebration amplified the more positive voices. Most, though not all, of the crowd was not Haitian and the comedian said it was good for Haitians to see that the community supports them.

“I think that they hear so many negative voices, then it’s good to hear some positive voices, and let’s see a hero from Haiti (Jean) saying, just ‘We love y’all,‘” Chappelle said.

Haitian American stand-up comedian Sejoe humorously educated attendees on the cultural differences between Haiti and the U.S. According to Sejoe’s website, the Haitian community knows him as the “Haitian Dave Chappelle.”

Jean performed an energetic blend of American and Caribbean music to an ecstatic crowd. His songs included freestyles showing appreciation to Chappelle, Ohio and the Haitian community, as well as hits such as “Sweetest Girl,” “Ready or Not” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

He showcased his skill with multiple instruments — at one point playing the bass from behind his back and later with his tongue — and remixed songs, encouraging the crowd to dance and celebrate with him.

Jean told the crowd that he was proud to stand up for Haiti and bring Haitian culture to the U.S. The musician was born in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti and immigrated to Brooklyn as a child. He was a member of hip hop group the Fugees.

Springfield was estimated to be home to 10,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants as of last fall. Some Springfield residents said Haitians’ arrival put an undue strain on the community’s schools, safety and health care systems. Others said Haitians boosted the local economy and helped local businesses.

Haitian residents were subject to threats in September after President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and others shared false rumors that they were killing and eating people’s pets.

Chappelle told the News-Sun after the show he was particularly disappointed to hear Vance spread the rumors, with the vice president having grown up in Middletown — just more than 50 miles away from Springfield — in poverty.

“All these people (Haitians) were brought here legally; all the unrest in Haiti and they put this extra burden of xenophobia on them,” Chappelle said.

Chappelle said he called Jean soon after the rumors spread, and while the musician was on tour at the time, “he stayed on me, I stayed on him and finally this thing happened.”

“And I think it needs to happen. I think it’s an important lesson, not just for the Haitian community but for all communities, like look, there are people trying to assimilate into America; it’s a very difficult thing to do,” Chappelle said. “I think we’d all be better put by embracing our new neighbors than marginalizing them, and I think that Wyclef was the perfect ambassador.”

After recent changes from the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, Haitians who are in the United States via parole immigration programs will lose their legal status on April 24. Haitians here under Temporary Protected Status will see that protection expire in August.

Vilès Dorsainvil, president of Springfield’s Haitian Community Help and Support Center attended the event and expressed his excitement to see the country’s culture celebrated. He said before the event that it was good for Jean to use his platform to raise awareness.