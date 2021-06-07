Flagger struck in Butler County dies of injuries

A man called 911 and told dispatchers, “I just had a flagger get hit by a car, I don’t know if he is alive or dead.”

The caller said the injured man was not moving. The driver who hit the person stayed at the scene, he said.

“I don’t feel nothing,” the caller says after kneeling beside the injured man. “He was flagging and the person run right into him.”

The worker was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he later died. The sheriff’s office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also was called to the scene.