Flagger struck in Butler County dies of injuries

A road construction worker struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on Ohio 73 near Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Twp. has died of his injuries.
The victim’s name and age has not been released.
The Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning shared news about the death of the worker’s who was a subcontractor, Monday night on Twitter.
“It is again another example of why we keep demanding that drivers move over, slow down, and pay attention to road workers. These crashes should never happen, he said.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call about 1:08 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck not far from the recently completed roundabout.
A man called 911 and told dispatchers, “I just had a flagger get hit by a car, I don’t know if he is alive or dead.”
The caller said the injured man was not moving. The driver who hit the person stayed at the scene, he said.
“I don’t feel nothing,” the caller says after kneeling beside the injured man. “He was flagging and the person run right into him.”
The worker was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he later died. The sheriff’s office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also was called to the scene.