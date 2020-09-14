Coronavirus: Grants up to $100K open to farmers; here’s how to apply

To be eligible for the agriculture CARES Act funds, an applicant must prove that the pandemic has had a negative impact on business. The agriculture business also must:

Be located in Montgomery County.

Benefit individuals living in Montgomery County.

Be able to provide financial records to support the grant request (including reconciling and reporting the use of federal funds, and tracking and reporting number of clients served and demographic information).

Submit documentation to the Office of CARES Act, including previous two years' of IRS Schedule F forms (profit or loss from farming).

The agriculture program was approved by county commissioners last month along with others to assist health care and child care providers and preschools.

Montgomery County received an initial federal CARES Act allotment of $92.77 million, which could reach more than $200 million.

Mortgage and rental assistant grants of up to $10,000 remain available to eligible county residents who experienced a loss of income after March 1, 2020, due to the pandemic. The loss of income could have been caused by a layoff, reduced work hours, furlough or reduction in pay, according to the county.

Additionally, commissioners have approved a program for eligible nonprofits to receive grants up to $100,000 and another to offer grants up to $1 million to qualifying educational institutions.

More information about all the county’s grants and applications are online at www.mcohiocares.org.

Agriculture Grant application sessions

Monday-Friday

2 - 8 p.m. daily

Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center

Event Center, Building 1

645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

To have an application processed immediately, bring the following documents: