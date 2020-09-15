Coronavirus: Montgomery County schools use outdoors as students return to class

Superintendents from two Montgomery County school districts joined Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, sharing the different ways their schools are providing a safe space for students to learn during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brookville Local Schools Superintendent Timothy Hopkins and Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Robert O’Leary both said most students returned to in-person classes. Of the parents and guardians polled, about 90% at Brookville and 84% at Vandalia-Butler supported in-person learning.
Both districts are also using outdoor spaces at gives students more space.
Brookville, which has about 1,500 students, rented about 60 picnic tables so that students could eat lunch outside every other day. By moving some students outside, more space is available for those who are eating inside the cafeteria.
Hopkins also said that the district gave students at the start of the year magnets that include a COVID-19 checklist of the things students need to bring to school every day.
At Vandalia-Butler, the district rented tents to add 1,800 square feet of space for the elementary and middle school students. O’Leary explained that the high school has more space that allows the district to be flexible while trying to spread out.