Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Clark County?

Nearly 10,000 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have gotten their vaccine, or about 53.7% of the county’s population in that age range have started their vaccine dose. As of Saturday, 8,817 people aged 50 to 59 have completed their vaccine dose.

About 6.8% of the county’s population between the ages of 0 and 19 have started their vaccine dose, or about 2,300 people, the ODH reported. A total of 1,221 people aged 19 and under have completed the vaccine, or about 3.63% of the county’s population in that age range.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently expanded Pfizer vaccine eligibility to those aged 12-15. Previously, the vaccine was approved for those aged 16 and up. There is no details on a breakdown of ages between 0 and 19 on the ODH’s website.

To schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to enter the drawings and to schedule a vaccine appointment.