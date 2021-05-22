Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Clark County?

Just over 40% of Clark County’s population, or 53,892 people, have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health has reported. Just under 36% of the population, or 48,248 people have completed their vaccine dose.
In the past 24 hours, 291 people began their vaccine dose and 233 people completed their vaccine dose, the ODH reported. As of Saturday, 40.19% of Clark County’s population had received one dose and 35.98% of the population has finished their dose.
29,565 women and 23,619 men have had at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 27,000 of the women have finished their dose and just over 21,000 men have finished their dose. An additional 708 people have started the vaccine dose, but their gender was not recorded, the ODH’s vaccine dashboard shows. 624 of those with no gender recorded have finished their dose.
As of Saturday, 81.78% of the county’s population between the ages of 70 and 74 have started their vaccine dose, or 5,581 people, the ODH reported. 77.83% of those between 70 and 74 years old have finished their vaccine, about 5,311 people.
Nearly 10,000 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have gotten their vaccine, or about 53.7% of the county’s population in that age range have started their vaccine dose. As of Saturday, 8,817 people aged 50 to 59 have completed their vaccine dose.
About 6.8% of the county’s population between the ages of 0 and 19 have started their vaccine dose, or about 2,300 people, the ODH reported. A total of 1,221 people aged 19 and under have completed the vaccine, or about 3.63% of the county’s population in that age range.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently expanded Pfizer vaccine eligibility to those aged 12-15. Previously, the vaccine was approved for those aged 16 and up. There is no details on a breakdown of ages between 0 and 19 on the ODH’s website.
To schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to enter the drawings and to schedule a vaccine appointment.