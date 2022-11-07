BreakingNews
Coroner identifies Springfield man shot to death Sunday night

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

The Clark County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Division identified a man who was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday night.

The deceased is Kevin Votaw, 64, of Springfield, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened Sunday about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Willis Avenue, which runs north and south off East High Street, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.

Votaw was found dead in a living room with an “unknown amount of gunshot wounds,” according to the incident report.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting as of Monday morning, police said.

Several Springfield police officers were at the scene Sunday night, including detectives and uniformed officers, and the small street was closed.

Video posted to social media from a neighboring house showed 10 police cruisers on the street with fire and EMS units also there.

A neighbor said he heard three shots fired, and a car fled the scene after.

A car recovered in the 2900 block of Selma Pike was connected to the shooting, a police official said. Police would not confirm if anyone had been detained in connection to the shooting.

