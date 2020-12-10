Coroner IDs man who died following Dayton shooting

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has identified the 36-year-old man who died after a shooting at his Dayton home Wednesday.
Dono Barksdale was pronounced dead following the incident on Lori Sue Avenue, according to the coroner’s office.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined.
The incident was initially reported as a person down in the 3900 block of Lori Sue Avenue around 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, according to 911 dispatchers.
Shortly after responding, crews determined it was a shooting and requested Dayton police.
An investigator from the coroner’s office was also called to the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate Barksdale’s death. We will update this story as more information is released.