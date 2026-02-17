Coroner IDs worker killed in Koch Foods fire

Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed Sunday at a Fairfield’s Koch Foods, one of Butler County’s largest employers.

Griffin Darrow, 25, died Sunday of smoke inhalation, according to a release posted this morning by the coroner’s office.

Fairfield Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Steve Conn said the blaze at the 600,000-square-foot facility fire saw firefighting efforts involving up to 20 agencies, including technical rescue teams and hazardous materials teams.

A large industrial fire at Koch Foods Plant B on Commerce Center Drive in Fairfield led to a roof collapse. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

Conn said the fire, which resulted in structural compromise, was extinguished after seven hours. Two employees who were injured were treated and released.

Concerns about a chemical leak were monitored, but no major releases were detected, he said.

The facility, which processes millions of pounds of food daily, has extensive emergency protocols, Conn said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, with ongoing monitoring and structural assessments, he said.

