Clark County coroner removes at least one body from Mad River Twp. house, deputies investigate

The Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County Coroner's Office responded to a house on Gibson Avenue in Mad River Twp. on an investigation Dec. 30, 2020. STAFF/BROOKE SPURLOCK
By Brooke Spurlock

The Clark County Coroner’s Office removed at least one body from the scene of a sheriff’s office investigation in Mad River Twp. near Enon.

Cruisers were blocking off the street near the 8100 block of Gibson Avenue on Wednesday as deputies were inside a house. Yellow tape could been seen in the front yard.

Two gurneys were brought into the house and at least one body was removed.

Coroner’s office representatives left the scene, and about 2:30 p.m., the remaining sheriff’s cruisers also left the area.

It is not clear what the investigation has revealed at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

