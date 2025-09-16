Courtrooms to close for two days as renovated courthouse in downtown Springfield reopens

The last day of public operations at the temporary courthouse space in the third floor of the Bushnell building will be Friday. Offices and courtrooms moved to Bushnell building at the beginning of this year for the renovation work.

The Clerk’s Office will close at 2 p.m. Friday, and the Common Pleas Court will be closed to the public Monday, Sept. 22, and Tuesday, Sept. 23. The online docket and e-filings will not be affected by the closure.

The courthouse offices need time to move back into the “renovated neo-classical structure,” designed by William K. Shilling, before reopening to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 101 N. Limestone St.

“We apologize for any inconvenience during our move and appreciate the patience of the public while we move and unpack. We hope to minimize the impact to the Justice system, with our decision to close the operations, so that the records and property of the Courthouse can be secured during the transition” Tuttle said.

The county borrowed $14 million for the renovation, which included a full renovation of the interior, including a new elevator, electrical wiring, heating, air conditioning, plumbing and fire suppression, and the layout was reconfigured to “improve operational efficiency for the staff and customers,” according to County Administrator Jenny Hutchinson.

The courthouse’s exterior went through renovations several years ago, with the replacement of windows and other updates to the building.