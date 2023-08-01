Crash aftermath: More helicopters being used to treat area farm fields

Many area farmers now treat their crops using aerial services provided by helicopter companies such the one that hit power lines that fell across Interstate 70 on Saturday and ended with the death of the pilot in a Clark County cornfield.

The probable cause of the crash, in which pilot Isaac Lee Santos, 36, died, may take up to two years to be decided, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The Bell 206-4 helicopter hit power lines in Springfield Twp. around 12:12 p.m. and crashed, knocking several lines onto westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70.

No one else was injured in the helicopter crash. The power lines fell onto westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70, which caused seven vehicles to be involved in minor crashes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. I-70 was closed for hours.

What are these helicopters used for?

The helicopter was being used by Helicopter Applicators Inc., — a company that performs aerial applications such as herbicide and insecticide to farmland and other industries — based out of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Helicopter Applicators declined to provide any additional information Monday.

Brian Harbage has farmed land in Clark County for about 27 years, and he hires both planes and helicopters to apply fungicide to his crops.

“The direction has started to go a little bit more towards helicopters,” Harbage said. “They are more precise. The downdraft actually pushes the chemical down into the canopy of the soybeans or the corn.”

Helicopters also are more efficient than planes, he said, because planes have to return to landing strips to refuel and get more fungicide to apply.

Helicopters can land on site and take off again in a shorter amount of time.

“It is really a sight to see,” he said.

Most area farmers have their crops treated in late July and early August, and Harbage uses Helicopter Applicators Inc. to work his fields.

Harbage said he was at the Clark County Fairgrounds, near the accident site, Saturday when the helicopter went down and utility lines went onto I-70.

Most times, if trouble were to happen, it would be in a more rural area and “you’d have a wire out in the middle of corn field,” he said.

Harbage said residents often want to know if the chemicals being used are safe.

“We are regulated to follow precise chemical application plans,” he said.

What is the investigation’s process?

The NTSB is heading the investigation into the crash, being assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway said a preliminary report may be available in about 10-12 business days. He said an NTSB investigator is working on-scene for documentation and examination of the helicopter.

Holloway said the investigator will request air traffic communications, radar data and weather reports, plus contact witnesses. They will also request the aircraft’s maintenance records, the pilot’s medical records and flight history.

After the on-scene investigation is complete, investigators will analyze the data and information collected to put together a timeline of events and determine the cause of the crash, according to the NTSB. A draft report will be written and brought before NTSB officials or a public board meeting for adoption.

Once the report is adopted, a final copy will be completed to be released publicly, according to the NTSB. If the investigation reveals safety issues, safety recommendations will be made. The NTSB will stay in contact with the recommendation recipients and continue to highlight the safety issues on the Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements, which “identifies top issues identified” through NTSB investigations.

The helicopter was found on Saturday deep into a cornfield off East Possum Road, where OSHP, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Twp. Fire Dept., Clark County EMA and the Clark County Coroner’s Office responded.