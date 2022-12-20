Crash closes US 68 ramps to I-70 West in Springfield Twp.

A three-vehicle crash closed the U.S. 68 ramps to Interstate 70 West in Springfield Twp. on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. and involved a semi truck and two other vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The OSHP dispatcher could not confirm if there were any injuries.
Both the U.S. 68 north and south ramps to I-70 West were closed.
Motorists should drive with caution or avoid the area if possible.
We will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured
2
Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV will serve life in prison...
3
Miami University teams with Amazon to offer free, reduced tuition to...
4
Firefighter injured in Clark County house fire
5
7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning...
About the Author