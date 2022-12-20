Crash closes US 68 ramps to I-70 West in Springfield Twp.

BreakingNews
Missing infant found in Dayton airport parking lot after AMBER Alert issued for Columbus twins
A three-vehicle crash closed the U.S. 68 ramps to Interstate 70 West in Springfield Twp. on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. and involved a semi truck and two other vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP dispatcher could not confirm if there were any injuries.

Both the U.S. 68 north and south ramps to I-70 West were closed.

Motorists should drive with caution or avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as information is available.

