Crash on I-75 blocking traffic

A crash is blocking three right lanes late Wednesday morning on Interstate-75 northbound just north of the Middletown exit.
The accident involves an overturned flatbed truck that was hauling a forklift, causing a slowdown in northbound lanes in I-75.
It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to overturn. Law enforcement is investigating the crash.
In Other News
1
City awaits ICE action; Mayor Rue: Trump ‘can’t keep our city out of...
2
Driver of blue golf cart seen in Hamilton is answering tourist...
3
How does Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall compare to FC Cincinnati’s...
4
Lawmakers criticize plan to erase property taxes
5
Hamilton gets $2.18M to clean up former Beckett Paper site
About the Author