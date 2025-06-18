Breaking: Human remains found following SWAT standoff in Kettering

Crash on I-75 blocking traffic

A crash is blocking three right lanes on Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025, on Interstate-75 northbound just north of the Middletown exit. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A crash is blocking three right lanes late Wednesday morning on Interstate-75 northbound just north of the Middletown exit.

The accident involves an overturned flatbed truck that was hauling a forklift, causing a slowdown in northbound lanes in I-75.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to overturn. Law enforcement is investigating the crash.

