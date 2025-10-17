‘Creature Feature Club’ brings pop culture villains to life at Middletown Arts Center

“With this show, I wanted to create a body of work that feels like these characters were pulled straight out of my growing imaginary world and brought center stage,” said Melendez.

In addition to the exhibition, Melendez is adding a 14-by-8 foot mural in the MAC’s rear hallway.

“It’s kind of based off of villains of the early ‘80s and ‘90s cartoons and video games ... I like oversized, big things that feel like they’re squashing into a place,” he said.

A mural of this size usually takes Melendez about three days to complete.

Kate Morrow, MAC executive director, said she sought out Melendez because his work’s energy.

“I knew that our students and visitors would be drawn to it right away,” she said. “It’s been exciting for our students and staff to be able to watch the (mural) process.”

For those visiting the MAC to see his work, Melendez said, “Mostly I just want people to enjoy it ... I’m not trying to move boulders or do anything crazy. I enjoy making the work, and I hope that comes across.”

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold

Melendez is known throughout the region for his large-scale murals and public art, which has been featured at the BLINK Festival, Rosewood Art Center and the ArtWorks headquarters. He has completed art projects all over Ohio and Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas and more.

Visitors can check out his exhibition during regular gallery hours, as well as during MAC’s Area Art Exhibition on Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. and the merryMIXER Dec. 6 from 7-10 p.m.

The merryMIXER is a “finale” to MAC’s inaugural Annual Event Series, which helped grow attendance by 53.7 percent in 2025, according to a press release.

The event will have immersive light displays featuring work by Melendez, an interactive glow-in-the-dark art room, a DJ, silent auction, raffle baskets and free wine and food.