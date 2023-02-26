X
Crews on scene of report of shots fired in parking lot of Middletown Walmart

Crews from multiple municipalities responded to the scene of a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Walmart in Middletown on Saturday night.

Officials said the incident began with an attempted traffic stop in Middletown. The incident at the Walmart in the 2900 block of Town Boulevard involved police, but the level of involvement of police was unknown Saturday night.

One of the occupants of the vehicle that fled police was transported away from the scene by a coroner’s office vehicle. The status of the other occupant of the vehicle was not known.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will investigate the incident, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story.

