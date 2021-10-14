Chief: 16 minor injuries reported from crash involving school bus in Middletown

A crash involving a school bus in Middletown resulted in 16 injuries to students, none considered serious, according to Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli.
The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. today in the area of Central Avenue and North Highview Drive.
The bus was traveling west on Central and turning left from Central to Highview when it was struck by a pickup truck traveling east on Central. The truck hit the bus in the back right corner, according to our reporter on the scene.
Lolli said the accident was initially reported involving one injured student, but that number grew to four, eight, 12 and 16. That’s when a “mass casualty” response was called.
He said medical units from Middletown, Monroe. Madison, Fairfield, Fairfield Twp., West Chester, Clearcreek Twp. and Turtlecreek Twp. were called.
“And they got here quick, so the system worked,” Lolli said.
He said students with minor injuries were transported to Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Medical Center, West Chester and University Hospital.
Some parents responded to the accident scene and either drove their children home or to the doctor’s office, Lolli said.