4 adults arrested in Walmart ‘die-in’ protest

Elias Anthony Kelley, 27, of Wilberforce;

Sandra King, 56, of Springfield;

Matthew Raska, 24, of Fairborn; and

Benjamin Virnston, 25, of Fairborn

UPDATE @ 5:45 p.m. (Dec. 19): The main entrance to the Beavercreek Walmart store is back open.

The strong police presence is gone, the parking lot is full of cars so it appears to be business as usual at the store.

UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.: At least three males and an older woman were taken into custody this afternoon following a protest at the Beavercreek Walmart.

Store employees cleared the store shortly after the protest began around 3 p.m. inside the store.

Some customers coming out of the store appeared scared and were moving quickly to their cars. Others were angry, complaining of how difficult it was to navigate traffic, full parking lots and busy stores on the Saturday before Christmas.

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions — including Beavercreek, Fairborn, Kettering, Bellbrook, Sugarcreek Twp. and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office — responded to the store.

Using loud speakers, officers told protesters to remain calm and ordered them to disperse.

Within a half hour, most of the protest had waned with only a few stragglers remaining.

Customer Roxanna Lee of Riverside was at the checkout when she said the cashier became flustered and told her there was a “Code Sam” and that she’d have to leave the store immediately. The order to vacate the store didn’t come over the loud speaker, rather, “it was just employees telling us we needed to leave,” she said.

Lee was one of several customers waiting it out. She was planning to stay, partly because the traffic was a mess with the customers leaving the parking lot, and partly because she had finished her shopping at Walmart at the time of the incident and didn’t want to start over.

“I had some dinner stuff, last-minute things for stocking-stuffers and Christmas,” Lee said.

FIRST REPORT

Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek turned away customers while a planned protest got underway inside the store.

Protesters called the event a “Die-in inside the Beavercreek Walmart to Demand Justice for John Crawford III.”

On Aug. 5, 22-year-old Crawford was shot and killed inside the store by a Beavercreek police officer who was responding to a report of a man with a gun inside the store.

Crawford had been walking around the store carrying a pellet gun that he had picked up from one of the shelves.

The protesters have issued demands, including an indictment on the officer involved.

Shopper Stephanie Strickland who was not part of the protest group said she was asked by a Walmart employee to exit the store.

The protesters started chanting in the parking lot and customers who were turned away from the store started yelling back.

A law enforcement official could be heard on a loud speaker announcing to protesters in the parking lot that if they don’t clear the area they’ll be arrested.