Crusoe data center to come to Springfield, expected to create 20 jobs

Crusoe Energy “operates AI-optimized cloud infrastructure intended to deliver computing for next-generation AI workloads, offering GPU infrastructure, intelligent orchestration, and clean energy-powered data centers,” according to the governor’s office.

A data center is the physical facility that stores digital data and contains computing machines and related equipment, including the computing infrastructure that information systems require such as servers, data storage drives and network equipment, according to the website of Amazon Web Services.

The Springfield announcement was one of 17 projects statewide that in total will create 2,347 new jobs and retain 8,592 jobs.

The TCA during its monthly meeting reviewed economic development proposals from JobsOhio and its regional partners, according to the release. The projects will generate more than $148 million in new payroll and more than $1.1 billion in investments across the state.

The Crusoe announcement brings the number of new AI companies coming to Springfield in the near future to three. The Constant Company LLC’s Vultr product is planned for Springfield and the 5C Data Center is planned for the LexisNexis site at 601 Benjamin Drive in the Prime Ohio development at the southeastern edge of the city, plus expansion around that building.

City commissioners previously approved a 15-year 100% Enterprise Zone property tax abatement from 2028-2042 in the area of that data center. Enterprise zones are specific plots of land where businesses can receive tax exemptions on eligible new investment, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

Crusoe did not return a request for comment in time for publication of this story.