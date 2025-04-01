Dave Chappelle to celebrate Ohio’s Haitians at Saturday show with Wyclef Jean

The show will include Yellow Springs-based comedian Dave Chappelle and Grammy winning Haitian musician Wyclef Jean, as well as members of the Haitian community from Springfield, Dayton, Columbus and beyond, along with community leaders and organizations that support immigrant communities.

“This grassroots community initiative aims to bridge cultural gaps and create meaningful connections by directly engaging with Haitian community members throughout Ohio,” according to the statement from Chappelle’s media team. “The event is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that immigrant communities in Springfield and surrounding areas feel welcomed, recognized, and celebrated.”

The show has sold out to the general public but several tickets have been reserved for members of the Haitian community for 50% off, or $75. Chappelle’s team said that is to ensure the community who is being celebrated has access to the event. Tickets can be purchased at www.ysfhevent.com.

Springfield was estimated to be home to 10,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants as of last fall. Some Springfield residents said Haitians’ arrival put an undue strain on the community’s schools, safety and health care systems. Others said Haitians boosted the local economy and helped local businesses.

Haitian residents were subject to threats in September after President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and others shared false rumors that they were killing and eating people’s pets.

After recent changes from the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, Haitians who are in the United States via parole immigration programs will lose their legal status on April 24. Haitians here under Temporary Protected Status will see that protection expire in August.

Those attending Chappelle’s event Saturday will have to secure their phones, smart watches and other digital accessories in individual Yondr pouches that will be re-opened at the end of the event, according to the release. Guests can use their phones in designated areas when needed before re-securing them in the pouches and returning to the performance area.