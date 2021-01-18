Dayton-area lab offering new gender-testing service

Founded in 2009, San Antonio-based Fastest Labs offers immediate and drug testing services focused on helping employers, individuals and courts.

Campbell, of Washington Twp., said his background includes working for a large Dayton area health care system for 15 years. Prior to that he worked in the diagnostic imaging industry for five years.

“I grew up in a medical family,” he said. “It’s always been my first love.”

The West Carrollton franchise of Fastest Labs opened in July 2018. It conducts about 6,000 tests a year, Campbell said. The 1,200-square-foot is about a half mile away from Interstate 75. “I chose West Carrollton because I wanted it close to the highway and it to be very visible,” he said.

Other Fastest Labs services include Department of Transportation and non-DOT drug and alcohol testing, rapid testing, pre-employment, random, for cause, post-accident, mobile testing and DNA testing.

With the use of the Smart Screens onsite drug screening system, most people are in and out of Fastest Labs within ten minutes, Campbell said.

“We’re one of the very few companies in the United States to offer digital drug testing,” he said. “We can literally check (for) any drug in the world with our system. The nice thing about it is, for a rapid drug test, the employer gets the results even before the candidate leaves my parking lot. It’s that quick. We get the results in about two minutes.”