Dayton man charged day after SWAT standoff in Springfield

Explore Springfield brothers indicted following James Street shooting

An officer arrived on scene, where he knocked on the door and didn’t get an answer. As the officer was about to leave, a woman walked around the side of the house and asked for help, the incident report said. She had blood on her nightgown and “visible lacerations” on her face.

The woman told police that Woodruff “threatened to kill her and himself” and “had a gun with an extended clip,” the incident report said. The officer could see Woodruff pacing back and forth by a window in the house.

The woman also told police that her grandson was inside the house, according to the incident report.

The boy had been in the house since police initially arrived, said Dorah Harris, the boy’s great-grandmother. She said that the man had held her daughter and great-grandson in the house.

Harris said that her daughter was able to escape the house but was not able to get Harris’ great-grandson, who was released shortly before 1 p.m.

A bond hearing for the man has been scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 in Clark County Municipal Court, according to court records.

Throughout the day, Springfield police officers, including SWAT members, were communicating with the man holed up in the house using a loudspeaker on their vehicles, phones and a robot they were able to send in earlier that day. Police also fired teargas into an open door in the house.

The intersection of South Lowry Avenue and Fair Street was blocked and the house surrounded for several hours. Ohio Edison was contacted Monday afternoon to cut power to the house, which was restored later that day.