Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority names new executive director

The Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority recently named Joseph Geraghty its new executive director, succeeding Jerry Brunswick.
Geraghty is a familiar face in Dayton, having worked most recently for Conway MacKenzie, Inc., a national consulting firm for businesses.
A graduate of Chaminade-Julienne (CJ) Catholic High School and the University of Dayton, he is chair of CJ’s board of trustees and a board member of Premier Health.
“Mr. Geraghty was selected after an exhaustive search from a field of highly qualified candidates,” the port said in a statement.
“Mr. Geraghty succeeds Jerry Brunswick who has overseen significant growth in the port’s operations over the past ten years and who will stay on in an advisory capacity,” MJ Miller, port board chair, said in the statement. “We’re delighted to have Joe as our new executive director. His experience, both in finance and economic development and his deep commitment to the Dayton region make him an ideal choice to lead the port.”
The Port Authority provides access to public financing to boost economic development projects in Dayton and Montgomery County.
In recent years, among many projects, the port has approved the issuance of up to $25 million in bonds for a fifth NorthPoint Development building near the Dayton International Airport, a project expected to result in 200 permanent jobs.
The port also approved the issuance of $1.355 million in taxable Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) bonds for an Oakwood synagogue and a loan to the company overseeing the Front Street buildings, a commercial complex in Dayton.