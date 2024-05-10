Death at crash ruled homicide: Hamilton man identified, reportedly stabbed

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of Ross Avenue late Wednesday. Cole, whose name was released Friday afternoon, allegedly stole the vehicle in the 500 block of Ross Avenue after the vehicle owner, James Hall, told 911 dispatchers he had started the car and turned around to say goodbye to a friend.

Cole apparently jumped into the vehicle when Hall’s back was turned, according to the 911 audio recording. The caller did not indicate there was an altercation with Cole.

Hamilton investigators reported there was an altercation involving Cole and said he “had been stabbed during the altercation in his attempt to steal the vehicle.”

Another 911 caller in the 200 block of Ross Avenue said he had seen multiple people flee the car after the crash and headed in an unknown direction.

Hamilton Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said the vehicle crashed into two two utility poles and a fence, which was described by a 911 caller as a brick barrier or wall. He said when police officers arrived on the scene, they found him and immediately started life-saving measures.

Cole was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

The investigation shut down the road for hours, and investigators returned to the scene Thursday morning.