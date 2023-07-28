X

Death investigation underway after man’s body found in semi trailer in Springfield

News
By
6 minutes ago

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in a in a semi trailer in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield dispatchers, the call was created at 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Warder Street.

Dispatchers said that the body is a 66-year-old man, who is believed to be homeless and had been staying in the trailer.

Police crews on the scene said that they believed the death might not have been the result of natural causes, but it was hard to be sure because the man was believed to have died three weeks ago.

The investigation is being handed over to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the man has not been released as law enforcement works to contact the man’s next of kin.

In Other News
1
Clark State Performing Arts Center sets 30th anniversary season
2
New details emerge in deadly Springfield shooting, arrest
3
Cronin Ford may open dealership, service bays on Ohio 63 in Monroe
4
Third escaped Warren County inmate found, recaptured by Middletown...
5
Monroe city manager to resign for a new job

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top