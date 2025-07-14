Deaths of 2 following Middletown shooting involving police officers under investigation

Middletown police are investigating the homicide that led to the call, which resulted in the death of the homicide suspect and his alleged victim.

“The fellow who was shot obviously did not heed the warning that I gave in my last press release,” Gmoser told Journal-News. “You point a gun at a police officer, you’re going to be dead.”

In late May, there was an officer-involved shooting in Middletown, which resulted in the death of Michael Anthony Baker, 47, of Middletown. Police were cleared of wrongdoing in this case by a Butler County grand jury.

“This case should serve as fair warning to all offenders involved in criminal activities that pointing a firearm at a police officer in the performance of his duties will be met with lethal and justified use of force to eliminate the threat,” Gmoser said of the ruling.

Though this is the second Middletown officer-involved shooting in about two months, Gmoser said the incidents are “random.”

“There is no systemic problem in Middletown with respect to officer-involved shooting cases,” he said.

Around 4:42 p.m. Sunday, Middletown police responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Mohawk Street following reports of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by her husband, according to a press release from the city.

Upon arrival, the city said officers announced their presence and identified themselves as police officers. While negotiating with the male suspect, the suspect allegedly discharged his weapon at the officers.

In response, the city release said officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Upon entering the residence, officers found both the man and woman dead.

The identity of the man and woman has not yet been released by Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Gmoser praised Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson for calling in BCI to handle the officer-involved part of the investigation.

“Chief Nelson acted very, very swiftly. He heeds that advice, always,” Gmoser said.

Investigators were on the scene after 9 p.m., collecting evidence from the Mohawk Street home.