Defendant in alleged murder-for-hire case wants a new attorney

Defense attorney Arica Underwood has been his attorney, but on Thursday afternoon she said Grubb “indicated he has wants me to withdraw as his attorney. He indicates his mom is going to hire him an attorney.”

Then Grubb said, “I feel like she don’t got the best interest in my case, I really would like to appoint myself until I get another attorney.”

The judge said since it is Grubb’s desire to hire a new attorney, that new defense counsel can file a new set of motions. Until that new attorney is in place, Underwood would still be Grubb’s attorney of record.

Grubb then asked to represent himself until a new attorney is retained. McElfresh said the process to represent oneself is lengthy, and wouldn’t grant it on Thursday. She said she’d delay rendering a decision on the multiple motions before the court — including the state’s request to combine the two cases so they can be heard at a possible single trial — as well as Grubb’s request to temporarily represent himself.

“Hopefully, the matter of the attorney can be resolved (by April 17),” she said.

Grubb had been in jail on a $100,000 bond on the aggravated burglary charge until McElfresh on March 13 added a $5 million bond for the second charge. Grubb asked Thursday for his bond to be lowered, calling $5 million “outrageous,” but McElfresh said," In light of the circumstances and what’s been alleged to this court, I don’t think it’s unreasonable."

Three weeks after Grubb turned 18, he was arrested for aggravated burglary, and indicted in March with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to court records, Grubb allegedly offered another inmate, who happened to be a confidential informant, an initial payment of $100 via his jail commissary account and a gun, then would pay an additional $2,500, if he would kill a witness involved in his first case.

Court records indicate Grubb met with the informant to provide details about the victim, including social media accounts, address, the type of car, and family information, down to the bus stop of the victim’s child.

Court documents showed Grubb indicated he would engage his mother to deposit the $100 initial payment in the informant’s commissary account, which authorities said she did.

Grubb will be back in court at 1 p.m. April 17.