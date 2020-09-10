X

Downtown clothing business closed as it prepares for big move to Centerville

Price Stores, located at 52 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Dayton since its beginning in 1950, will relocate to Centerville next to Hauer Music starting next week. Here's a look at all five floors of the gentlemen’s clothing and formal wear business including the basement. Currently, construction contractors are removing the bronze-colored aluminum facade (installed in 1972) that has hidden the original architectural details of the building. Originally named the Home Telephone Co. Building when construction was completed in 1903, the building has also been called the Garfield Building and is currently known as the Price Stores Building. The Windsor Companies, developers of the Fire Blocks District and owners of the building, will convert it into a boutique hotel. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED
Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Cornelius FrolikLisa Powell

Price Stores in downtown Dayton is closed as it prepares to move to a new location.

Price Stores at 52 S. Jefferson St. is relocating to Centerville, said Edd Wimsatt, the owner, with tentative plans to open its new space in October.

The store will continue to honor existing orders for weddings already on the books, as well as fittings, alterations and pickups, the store shared with customers on Facebook.

Wimsatt, 70, who has owned the business since 1970, said he needs a smaller and more efficient space.

The five-story Price Stores building has been purchased by Windsor Companies, the developer of the Fire Blocks District, who plans to convert it into new uses. Price Stores’ planned new home in Centerville will be much more suitable because it will be a retail center, Wimsatt said.

The Jefferson Street building needs a substantial amount of restoration and upgrades, Wimsatt said, noting that the building closed for 10 months in 2017-2018 because of water damage from flooding caused by a burst pipe.

The five-story Price Stores building has been purchased by Windsor Companies, the developer of the Fire Blocks District, who plans to convert it into new uses.

Larry Zusman and his wife Leonore opened the store in 1950 on the bottom floor of the Garfield Building, once occupied by the Ohio Bell Telephone Company.

For decades, Price Stores remained the go-to spot in downtown Dayton for clothing and great service.

The store sold “hi-style and mod” in the 1960s, leisure suits in the ’70s, and smart business attire throughout their history.

Hyman and Natalie Sherman took over the store in 1980 and in 1997 sold it to Edd and Nancy Wimsatt.

