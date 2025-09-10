Downtown Springfield Winans to close Sunday

Springfield’s downtown Winans Coffee & Chocolate will close this weekend after nine years.
The cafe will consolidate operations to its 1406 N. Limestone St. location in the NCF Savings Bank retail space, according to a letter sent to downtown businesses. The last day of operation for the downtown store at 32 N. Fountain Avenue is Sunday.
The existing downtown Winans team will move to the Limestone Street location.
“This isn’t goodbye! It’s a new chapter for Winans and we can’t wait to see you there,” the cafe said in the letter.
Winans opened its Limestone location in November 2020, and it features a drive-thru window, patio and wine.
The News-Sun has reached out to Winans downtown for comment.
