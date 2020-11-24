Drive-thru coronavirus testing available at the Nutter Center Saturday

Free, drive-thru coronavirus testing will be available Saturday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing will take place in parking lot. Vehicles should enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road.
Anyone interested in being tested should preregister here for a 30-minute time slot.
Testing is open to the public and drop-in patients will be accepted. Patients do not need to have symptoms of coronavirus or a doctor’s note to be tested. Patients must provide a valid photo ID. Up to 500 screenings are available at the testing site. Interpreters and translated documents will be available.
Patients will remain in their vehicles during testing. A physician will use a nasal swab to administer the test. Doctors and nurses will be able to provide consultations to those who are interested.
Masking and social distancing will be enforced at the testing site.
The testing event is sponsored by the Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton, the Asian American Council of Dayton, the Ohio Asian American Health Coalition and the Philippine Nurses Association of Central Ohio, with support from the Office of Latinx, Asian and Native American Affairs at Wright State and the Share Foundation.
“We want to make sure our communities go for testing and if it is provided by an Asian organization through people that they know, through people who may look like them, speak the same language, we will be more successful,” said Cora Munoz, president of the Ohio Asian American Health Coalition.
Anyone with questions about testing or the event should contact the the Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton at philamsociety@gmail.com.