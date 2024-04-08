Driver killed in Butler County head-on crash

Sheriff’s investigators said one vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, went left of center and hit a Chevrolet Sierra truck.

The driver of the Rogue was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies reported.

Two people from the Sierra were transported to UC Medical Center in West Chester by Hamilton and St. Clair Twp. emergency personnel with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Butler County Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene along with the Butler County Coroner’s Office for investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of the family.

The investigation continues.