Drug operation results in 6 indictments in Clark County

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in August 2022 after learning of “multiple drug trafficking incidents” in Park Layne and Crystal Lakes in western Clark County, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Investigators found “a wider network of traffickers” in and outside of Clark County and brought in federal assistance, as well as the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center and Clark County prosecutor.

Investigators completed multiple controlled buys and surveillance to get a “complete picture of the whole trafficking network and the interactions and contacts between the individuals involved,” according to a release.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office - Harrison Twp. Division conducted a “warrant blitz” Saturday in Clark and Montgomery Counties to arrest six people on Grand Jury indictments. Five were arrested Saturday and one was arrested Monday in Clark County.

One person, who is unnamed in the release, engaged in a four-hour standoff with the CCSO and special operations team but was arrested without injury to them or law enforcement.

“As a result of this extensive operation, a significant threat to the health and safety of the Clark County community has been dismantled, and the personnel of the Sheriff’s Office will continue to exert extraordinary efforts to ensure the safety and security of the citizens we serve‚” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Six people were indicted on the following charges: