Election 2020: Early voting begins today; what you need to know

Answer: Voters can track their absentee ballot applications and then the status of their mail-in ballots on their county’s board of elections website. A link to each county’s tracking page can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/.

A frequent question from voters — some second-guessing sending ballots back by mail — is whether they can still vote in person if they requested a mail-in absentee ballot.

Question: If I request an absentee ballot but don’t fill it out and bring the blank absentee ballot to the polls to vote in person is my vote still provisional?

Answer: The answer to this question recently changed: It depends whether you vote early in-person or show up at your precinct on Election Day.

Last week, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive saying that people who have requested an absentee ballot but wish to instead vote early in person may vote on regular ballots rather than provisional ballots through Nov. 2. But those who have requested an absentee ballot but decide to vote at the polls on Election Day will have to vote on provisional ballots, which will be reviewed by bipartisan board teams prior to counting after Election Day to make sure the person has not voted twice.

But if a voter receives an absentee ballot and now wants to vote early in person, they should take the absentee ballot with them to the early polling location, said Brian Sleeth, Warren County’s Board of Elections director.

“Due to the Secretary of State’s directive, if we’ve mailed out a ballot and they show up to vote we’re going to ask them for the ballot that we mailed them,” he said. “If they don’t have it, we’re going to soil the original ballot so no one else can return it. And then we’ll issue them a regular ballot here in our office.”

But on Election Day, there will be no alternative for those who requested a mail-in ballot but want to vote in person at their precinct, Sleeth said.

A few readers want to know what precautions area elections boards are taking to keep poll workers and voters safe from coronavirus.

Question: What COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for in-person voting early and on election day? I would like to know what the voting environment would be like in terms of waiting line spacing, booth spacing, mask requirements, etc. I want to make an informed decision about whether to vote by mail or in person.

Answer: Area elections officials all say early in-person voters can expect many safety measures in place, some which may make the process take longer.

Llyn McCoy, director of the Greene County Board of Elections, said her office will offer protections similar to every county in the state, providing personal protective equipment to poll workers and masks to voters if needed.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, marks the first day of early voting in Ohio, and county election boards were sending out thousands of requested absentee ballots. Here, Warren County Board of Elections worker Mike DeVine prepares to transport ballots to the post office. In addition to voting absentee, registered voters can cast ballots by in-person early voting. Across Ohio, the hours this week through Friday are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Twice as many Ohioans are expected to vote by mail than in 2016 because of the coronavirus pandemic. JIM NOELKER / STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Area elections boards all say they are implementing measures to maintain social distancing, spreading out machines and sometimes altering pedestrian patterns within buildings.

“Folks that come out to our office will see we have cones up every six feet so voters have a good visual cue how they can line up,” McCoy said.

Due to the spacing of equipment, fewer people will be able to be vote at the same time, McCoy said.

Area boards will have disposable masks for voters that don’t have one. However, that doesn’t ensure you won’t end up near a voter not wanting to wear a mask, McCoy said.

“Our first alternative would be to ask those voters to vote outside. However, if somebody is determined to come into the building and vote on the machine, they would not be turned away,” she said.

McCoy said plastic shields will be in place between poll workers and voters and voting equipment will be routinely sanitized. Voters in Greene County will sign the poll book and mark votes with a disposable stylus. The only thing multiple voters will touch are voting access cards, which she said will be disinfected between each use.

Question: Will drop boxes be available for those who wish to bypass the postal system? If so, where? And will they be secure?

Answer: Secure drop boxes are required at all of Ohio’s 88 counties for boards of elections to accept absentee ballots 24 hours a day.

The issue was clarified Monday by LaRose, who issued a directive requiring secure receptacles to accept ballots 24/7. The directive also allows for two drop boxes per county, which may include a drive-up box outside an elections board as well as one inside the office.

“It’s required that they are monitored by a security camera 24/7 and emptied at least once per day by a bipartisan team,” said Laura Bruns, Miami County Board of Elections director.

The voting drop box in Miami County is in Troy on Courthouse Plaza, Bruns said.

The main Montgomery County Board of Elections drop box is located by the loading dock off Vista View Drive, which runs behind the Montgomery County Administration Building, between West Second and West Third streets. There is also a drop box inside the lobby of the administration building.

Not all elections boards want people dropping off completed ballots inside to mitigate the risk from coronavirus, McCoy said.

“We really want people to utilize the (outside) ballot box that we do have,” she said. Greene County’s box is located outside the election’s board at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

When and where you can vote early in person

Early in-person voting hours are uniform across Ohio’s counties.

Today-Friday, Oct. 9, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-Oct 16, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-Oct. 23, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Frdiay Oct. 26-Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where to vote early in person

Butler County Board of Elections

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Champaign County Board of Elections

1512 S. U.S. 68, Suite L100, Urbana, OH 43078 Telephone: (937) 484-1575 Fax: (937) 484-1578 E-mail: champaig@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign/

Clark County Board of Elections

3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505 Mailing Address: PO Box 1766 Springfield, OH 45501-1766 Telephone: (937) 521-2120 Fax: (937) 328-2603 E-mail: elections@clark.boe.ohio.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark/

Greene County Board of Elections

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County Board of Elections

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County Board of Elections

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov