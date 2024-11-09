AP Race Call: Democrat Andrea Salinas wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 6th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oregon on Friday. Salinas, a first-term congresswoman, defeated Republican Mike Erickson, who also ran against her unsuccessfully in 2022. Democrat Joe Biden would have comfortably carried the Salem-based district in the 2020 presidential election. The Associated Press declared Salinas the winner at 8:31 p.m. EST.
