AP Race Call: Democrat Chuy Garcia wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. The Chicago Democrat, who has name recognition from serving as a county commissioner and previous runs for the city's mayor, easily won a fourth term. During the March primary, he faced a spirited challenge from Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez. The Chicago-area district is predominantly Hispanic and includes working class communities and neighborhoods on the city's southwest side, as well as wealthy suburbs. The Associated Press declared Garcia the winner at 9:03 p.m. EST.
