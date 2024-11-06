AP Race Call: Democrat Ed Case wins reelection to U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Ed Case won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Hawaii on Wednesday, defeating Republican Patrick Largey. This will be Case's fourth term representing urban Honolulu's 1st Congressional District. He first won the seat in 2018. This is Case's second stint in the House. The first time was from 2002 to 2007, when he represented Hawaii's other House district, which covers rural Oahu and neighboring islands. Case serves on the House Appropriations Committee, where he's a member of the defense, homeland security and natural resources subcommittees. He has also been a state representative and an attorney. The Associated Press declared Case the winner at 5:16 a.m. EST.