AP Race Call: Democrat Frank Mrvan wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Wednesday. The second-term congressman represents a district in the northwest corner of the state near Chicago and Lake Michigan. Republicans had also targeted this district in 2022, but Mrvan won that election by about 6 percentage points. The Associated Press declared Mrvan the winner at 1:22 a.m. EST.
