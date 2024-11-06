AP Race Call: Democrat Frank Pallone wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 6th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. Pallone defeated Republican Scott Fegler and three other candidates in New Jersey's 6th District. Pallone, an attorney and former state lawmaker, has served in the House since 1988, including stints as chairman of the energy committee. The Associated Press declared Pallone the winner at 10:15 p.m. EST.
