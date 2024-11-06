AP Race Call: Democrat Jasmine Crockett wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 30th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The former public defender and civil rights attorney won her second term in a district that covers part of Dallas and the surrounding suburbs. Crockett has called herself a "pragmatic progressive" but has also earned a national voice as a critic of former President Donald Trump, and clips of her sparring with House Republicans have gone viral on social media. She serves on the House Agriculture and Oversight and Accountability committees. The Associated Press declared Crockett the winner at 8:06 p.m. EST.