AP Race Call: Democrat John Mannion wins election to U.S. House in New York's 22nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Brandon Williams

Democrat John Mannion won election to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday, defeating Republican Rep. Brandon Williams. Williams was one of several first-term Republicans in New York running for reelection in a district that Democrat Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election. Mannion is a state senator who represents a district north of Syracuse. The Associated Press declared Mannion the winner at 11:14 p.m. EST.
