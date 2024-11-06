AP Race Call: Democrat Julie Johnson wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 32nd Congressional District

Democrat Julie Johnson won election to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The trial attorney will be the first openly gay member of Congress from Texas. She served three terms as a state lawmaker, where she championed LGTBQ rights at the state Capitol. She has also said that women's health care would be a priority of hers in Congress and that she would vote to put abortion rights in federal law. She replaces Colin Allred, a Democrat who gave up the seat to run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The Associated Press declared Johnson the winner at 11:01 p.m. EST.
