AP Race Call: Democrat LaMonica McIver wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 10th Congressional District

Democrat LaMonica McIver won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. McIver defeated Republican Carmen Bucco and a handful of third-party candidates. The victory in the 10th Congressional District is her second in two months; she won a special election in September for the seat, which became vacant when Rep. Donald Payne Jr. died earlier this year. A former City Council president for the state's largest city of Newark, McIver was sworn in for the remainder of Payne's unfinished term recently. The Associated Press declared McIver the winner at 8:38 p.m. EST.