AP Race Call: Democrat Mark Takano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 39th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Mark Takano won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Monday. Takano defeated Republican David Serpa. The congressman is a long-time incumbent, the ranking member on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and also sits on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Takano was previously a classroom teacher and a community college trustee. The 39th Congressional District covers communities in Riverside County southeast of Los Angeles. The Associated Press declared Takano the winner at 9:08 p.m. EST.